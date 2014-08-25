Joseph Cornelia

Gitter No. 8 - Sketch

Gitter No. 8 - Sketch graffiti grid red white greyscale paint aerosal typography hand-done wood
Graffiti based on Grids

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Humble craftsman, dedicated to detail.

