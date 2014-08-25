Matt Jackson

Futhorc Runes WIP

Matt Jackson
Matt Jackson
  • Save
Futhorc Runes WIP runes type font icons viking anglo-saxon
Download color palette

I'm obsessed with Runes recently, so say hello to the first peek of the Futhorc Runes I'm creating.

This will more than likely feature on my portfolio site when I get around to renewing it. Once I've finished it, I'll make it available to download :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Matt Jackson
Matt Jackson

More by Matt Jackson

View profile
    • Like