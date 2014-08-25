Jasmine Habart

Ice Bucket Challenge

ice bucket challenge als animated gif ampersand ice teal texture donation als ice bucket challenge accepted illustration
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! ~ Or, pre-accepted…kind of. Instead of waited for a nomination, Frame & Follie decided to take part in the Ice Bucket Challenge in support of ALS Canada. We’ve made our donation, and this is us throwing ice water over our heads…brrrr!!

