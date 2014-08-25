Benny Gold

Indian Summer Sketch

Indian Summer Sketch sketch lettering script vacation summer teepee paperplane
This is a sketch for a design that was only used as a top graphic of a skateboard. Even though it will be covered with griptape I still took the time to properly design it (probably too much time). It's the details that nobody notices that makes being a designer meaningful.

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Started from a sticker inspired by the mantra, Stay Gold.
