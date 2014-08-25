Logan Faerber

Broccoli Buddy

Broccoli Buddy icon illustration vector illustrator drawing web design broccoli cute
Another vegetable related icon/illustration I made a month or so ago. There are 4 more of these guys that I'll put up a little later.

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
