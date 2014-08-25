Sarah Ferone

Surround Sound

Sarah Ferone
Sarah Ferone
  • Save
Surround Sound illustration drummer drums music painterly
Download color palette

And now for something a bit different... Brought back this drummer illo from the dead. Personal work and experimentation.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Sarah Ferone
Sarah Ferone

More by Sarah Ferone

View profile
    • Like