Moe Patrik

Screen Shot 2014 08 25 At 16.57.50

Moe Patrik
Moe Patrik
  • Save
Screen Shot 2014 08 25 At 16.57.50 ui ios 7 stripe payments airspace app web dropbox credit card widget illustration design
Download color palette

Working on a Stripe payments app. Launching soon :)

Moe Patrik
Moe Patrik

More by Moe Patrik

View profile
    • Like