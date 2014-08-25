Nesha

Geek Girl Web

Nesha
Nesha
  • Save
Geek Girl Web website web design girly feminine watercolor
Download color palette

I totally neglected to show you guys the final website design for Geek Girl Web, so here it is! The site isn't live yet. I loooved designing something so feminine and sweet!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Nesha
Nesha

More by Nesha

View profile
    • Like