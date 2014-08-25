Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez

Invaders XIII

Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
  • Save
Invaders XIII beer riot design website grafitti stencil street molotov bomb drink alcohol brew
Download color palette

A preview of the Invaders Prom Party invitation I did with @Sindy Ethel Salas, really fun project. You can visit the website here:

www.sindinosaurio.com/invaders/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like