Shuttle Badge

Shuttle Badge shuttle space grain dark blast off
Dropped the gears. Opted for the shuttle. Like the way this one turned out. Check out the 2x to see the grain in better detail

Rebound of
Flag & Gears
By Roadwork Rah
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
