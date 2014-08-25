Sam Dunn

Vulpes

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
Vulpes illustration drawing fox foxes woods trees forest autumn
Download color palette

Finally finished this, just in time for what seems to be the beginning of autumn, goodbye summer.

Process video here for those who may not have seen it - https://vimeo.com/103993971

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like