ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ

Type Detail

ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
Hire Me
  • Save
Type Detail typography gradient knockout fitness true strength professional
Download color palette

A detail of a twitter banner I've been putting together for an up and coming body transformation coach. Trying to figure out the right approach which is industry appropriate but doesn't get lost in the mix.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
Freelance studio with aspirations of world domination
Hire Me

More by ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ

View profile
    • Like