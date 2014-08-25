musho

Anymote / Home

Anymote / Home kickstarter anymote home smart remote project
Our first KickStarter venture and my first HW try-out.
More screens & info over here:
https://bitly.com/anymotehome

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
