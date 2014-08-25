Andrew Colclough

Sketch - Luau Bunco Cards

Wife was having a luau themed bunco evening, so I sketched up some bunco cards last-minute. Not perfect due to lack of time, but totally fun stuff.
Also, what foo says stuff on Dribbble needs to be perfect anyway?

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
h00j_nerd dangerously misusing ink and watercolor tools...

