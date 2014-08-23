2 Dribbble Invites

Anna Zwolińska

Hi!

I have 2 invites to give.
How to get them: Send me email hi(at)unbe.pl with your portfolio or work examples and username on dribbble.

The winners will be anounced on 6th September.

Good luck!

___

And the winners are:
-przemekkowal
-alfitra

Congrats :)

Posted on Aug 23, 2014
