Alex Fedorov

LunchBox Registration

Alex Fedorov
Alex Fedorov
  • Save
LunchBox Registration lunchbox signup page sign-up page registration page
Download color palette

Super simple application that we use every day to organize lunch orders at our design firm. Sign Up page focuses on the bare minimum with no distractions.
http://www.lunchbox.fm

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2011
Alex Fedorov
Alex Fedorov

More by Alex Fedorov

View profile
    • Like