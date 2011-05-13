Josh Hemsley

Fixel Moo fixel moo cards
Since I missed my deadline on stickers I went ahead and just got some moo cards printed for some of our favorite headlines from the Fixel website. If you're gonna be at ValioCon this weekend be sure to snag one up and have a laugh.

Gotta love moo cards though. Definitely not practical for normal business card use but awesome for quick promo stuff.

Posted on May 13, 2011
