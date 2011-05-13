Alexsandra Ortiz

San-1581a

Alexsandra Ortiz
Alexsandra Ortiz
  • Save
San-1581a animal skin crackle texture cheetah
Download color palette

This is a cheetah animal skin, can be used for swim, women's, juniors, home furnishing, etc. . . . Animal skins have been trending now for many seasons and I don't think we're going to see them disappear any time soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2011
Alexsandra Ortiz
Alexsandra Ortiz

More by Alexsandra Ortiz

View profile
    • Like