Alexsandra Ortiz

Rav-1014

Alexsandra Ortiz
Alexsandra Ortiz
  • Save
Rav-1014 ethnic navajo missoni
Download color palette

This is an ethnic print, great for women's dresses, swimwear & scarves.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2011
Alexsandra Ortiz
Alexsandra Ortiz

More by Alexsandra Ortiz

View profile
    • Like