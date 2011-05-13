Alexsandra Ortiz

San-1405

Alexsandra Ortiz
Alexsandra Ortiz
  • Save
San-1405 paisley denim worn washed look
Download color palette

This is a paisley print with that washed denim look. This collection has been selling really good in the last 6 month. Look for it in store on women's tops/blouse, scarves, home decor &/or journal covers.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2011
Alexsandra Ortiz
Alexsandra Ortiz

More by Alexsandra Ortiz

View profile
    • Like