Thrivera (WIP3)

Okay, turns out the second WIP was also done before. Let's try this :-)
Recap: a logo for non-profit in the Philippines which trains at-risk youths to create movies about their live stories & ideas, which will be used to fund their own education. The colors are a take from Philippines' flag.

Posted on May 13, 2011
