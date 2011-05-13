Richard Fenn

Logo

Richard Fenn
Richard Fenn
  • Save
Logo blue pink fold logo
Download color palette

Initial concept for logo rebrand, i.e. like my previous post - http://forr.st/~9ds. Have also done a collection of different abstract shapes and two tone colours. Would be nice to use fold throughout branding. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2011
Richard Fenn
Richard Fenn

More by Richard Fenn

View profile
    • Like