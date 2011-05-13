A couple of people have expressed interest in buying my '52 Hertz Whale' illustration as a print. Is it worth doing, do you think? Would anyone else be interested?

Here's my own print in our bathroom, sized at 127mm x 248mm (purely to fit a frame we already had): http://flic.kr/p/9H2vCt

And this is the full illustration (with slightly different colours and dimensions): http://flic.kr/p/9nkuHf