🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A couple of people have expressed interest in buying my '52 Hertz Whale' illustration as a print. Is it worth doing, do you think? Would anyone else be interested?
Here's my own print in our bathroom, sized at 127mm x 248mm (purely to fit a frame we already had): http://flic.kr/p/9H2vCt
And this is the full illustration (with slightly different colours and dimensions): http://flic.kr/p/9nkuHf