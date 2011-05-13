superdeluxesam

Impala

Impala impala animal sketch pencil pad idea wip thought just trying it out
Starting to progress this design a little more. Just working on the basic shapes and colours for now.

Impalish
Rebound of
Impalish
Posted on May 13, 2011
