Victim Help Search Dimensions

Victim Help Search Dimensions webdesign interface interaction
A tiny part of the search dimensions for a web application where victims of traumatic or distressful events can search for the right institution for (mental) help. Feedback welcome :) Nice to be on Dribbble!

Posted on May 13, 2011
