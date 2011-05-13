VORONOI

Vidix.tv

VORONOI
VORONOI
Hire Us
  • Save
Vidix.tv logo brand colorful bright
Download color palette

Logo design for Vidix.tv
________________  

Let’s connect:   

Instagram | Behance| VORONOI   

We are open for new projects → work@voronoi.co

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2011
VORONOI
VORONOI
Visual branding for digital products and companies
Hire Us

More by VORONOI

View profile
    • Like