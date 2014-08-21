Kirk! Wallace

Goodies

Kirk! Wallace
Kirk! Wallace
Hire Me
  • Save
Goodies puzzle gift perks bag illustration toothbrush
Download color palette

Some more spot illustrations for title / chapter sections.

I'm shamefully using a whole bunch of primary colors that i'd otherwise discourage but I think for these it's not so bad.

these two icons are employee perks and teambuilding.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2014
Kirk! Wallace
Kirk! Wallace
Constantly Comissioned Independent Commercial Art Studio. 🌙
Hire Me

More by Kirk! Wallace

View profile
    • Like