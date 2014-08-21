Trending designs to inspire you
Some more spot illustrations for title / chapter sections.
I'm shamefully using a whole bunch of primary colors that i'd otherwise discourage but I think for these it's not so bad.
these two icons are employee perks and teambuilding.