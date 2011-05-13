Ultra Violence

Matthew Rex

Here's a preview of a print I'm working on and will hopefully be getting printed. I'll probably do a run of 3-color silkscreened prints, possibly regular prints if it makes more sense.

I added some effects for preview's sake (like some shadowing, etc), but obviously that wouldn't be there for a silkscreened version.

I'll be posting a full version soon to gauge interest for orders.

