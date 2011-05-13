In Hindu theology, Sampati (Sanskrit: सम्पाति Sampāti, Thai: Sampathi, Tamil: Campati, Malay: Dasampani) was one of the two sons of Aruṇa (the charioteer of Surya) and was the brother of Jatayu. Sampati lost his wings when he was a child.

Sampathi and Jatayu got involved in competition in childhood of reaching the sun first.Sampati lost his wings while rescuing Jatayu from the sun's hot flames.

