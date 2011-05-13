Cover slide for FATC talk

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm speaking at Flash And The City in NYC this June. I've been trying to make some headway with the presentation and decided to go with the DT color scheme since most of the talk revolves around the Destroy apps.
If you go to the conference, I'll give you a high five. Here's more info: http://fatc.co