Cover slide for FATC talk

Cover slide for FATC talk
I'm speaking at Flash And The City in NYC this June. I've been trying to make some headway with the presentation and decided to go with the DT color scheme since most of the talk revolves around the Destroy apps.

If you go to the conference, I'll give you a high five. Here's more info: http://fatc.co

Posted on May 13, 2011
