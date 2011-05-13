Bill Dawson

Ranjit Sketch

Ranjit Sketch
This is a sketch for an avatar of a parent for a text exchange. His name is Ranjit. He didn't start out Indian; but somehow that emerged.

Posted on May 13, 2011
