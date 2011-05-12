Paul Russo

Home Page Events

Paul Russo
Paul Russo
  • Save
Home Page Events events colors type tag flickr twitter
Download color palette

Working on upcoming events for the home page. Trying to use the same color coding style. Still working on the flickr thumbs.

6d5e3645b09728c5f148e7b4c9efc4ed
Rebound of
Color Coding
By Paul Russo
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Paul Russo
Paul Russo

More by Paul Russo

View profile
    • Like