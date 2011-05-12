Jared MacPherson

Tearsheets

Jared MacPherson
Jared MacPherson
  • Save
Tearsheets illustration tearsheet
Download color palette

Putting together some illustration tearsheets. This also reveals a bit more of that personal monster/kid illustration I've been chipping away at. :)

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Jared MacPherson
Jared MacPherson

More by Jared MacPherson

View profile
    • Like