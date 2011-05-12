Blake McDivitt

Splash Page Launch!

We launched the splash page for the Emerge Experience this morning.

A special thanks to Jordan Halvorsen for developing the site.

Check out the website at emergexperience.com

Posted on May 12, 2011
