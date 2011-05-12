Colin Gauntlett

Big deal 2

Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
  • Save
Big deal 2 graphic emblem textures galore
Download color palette

Detail of another design for Big deal clothing.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
Freelance Graphic Artist and dog lover.

More by Colin Gauntlett

View profile
    • Like