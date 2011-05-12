The League's Blog

It's my turn to do homework this week. I played around with the mockup Micah did. See full screen shot here.

I still want the type to be as simple and straight forward as the original, but I also want to add a little bit of personality to it. So I'm thinking a giant image for the header/title of each post?? Not sure how it's going to work with a tumblr blog, but we'll figure that out later.

Plus, pull quotes, to break up the paragraphs and makes it easier to read long articles. Again, might be a challenge to turn into a tumblr theme.

I have to say, I think Micah did an awesome job with that the new icon. Our current logo is so big and detailed, it's always a challenge to try making it small.