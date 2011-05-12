Caroline Hadilaksono

The League's Blog

Caroline Hadilaksono
Caroline Hadilaksono
  • Save
The League's Blog the league
Download color palette

It's my turn to do homework this week. I played around with the mockup Micah did. See full screen shot here.

I still want the type to be as simple and straight forward as the original, but I also want to add a little bit of personality to it. So I'm thinking a giant image for the header/title of each post?? Not sure how it's going to work with a tumblr blog, but we'll figure that out later.

Plus, pull quotes, to break up the paragraphs and makes it easier to read long articles. Again, might be a challenge to turn into a tumblr theme.

I have to say, I think Micah did an awesome job with that the new icon. Our current logo is so big and detailed, it's always a challenge to try making it small.

Loupe shot 2011 05 05 at 3.13.56 am
Rebound of
The Future
By Micah Rich
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Caroline Hadilaksono
Caroline Hadilaksono

More by Caroline Hadilaksono

View profile
    • Like