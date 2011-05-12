Charlie Wagers

Diana

Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers
  • Save
Diana diana f lomography camera illustration art show aperture
Download color palette

Working more on the Lo-Fi Heartbeat Poster. This time with some help by my main man, Tim Skirven.

Ce3367fdf34cfd07a45dbaa43d985d9b
Rebound of
Lo-Fi Heartbeat
By Charlie Wagers
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers

More by Charlie Wagers

View profile
    • Like