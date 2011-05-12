Valentin

Simple CSS Animated Navigation

Valentin
Valentin
  • Save
Simple CSS Animated Navigation css navigation animation
Download color palette

http://www.valentinspitsyn.com/development/v2/index.html

Simple animated navigation, made with sprites using CSS3 only.

Dribbble
Rebound of
Own Site Final Version (full size screenshot inside)
By Valentin
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Valentin
Valentin

More by Valentin

View profile
    • Like