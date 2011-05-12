Nathanael Jeanneret

Bookpark Wip

Bookpark Wip logo letterpress ludlow
Just thought I'd show the slug that I made on the ludlow and the proof used to create the final for Bookpark.

Bookpark
Posted on May 12, 2011
