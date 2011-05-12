Nathanael Jeanneret

Bookpark logo letterpress books
Logo for a fun sideproject. Chose font and did early mockups in illustrator and then cast the type at hot metal in a ludlow, proofed it, and scanned it back in.

Posted on May 12, 2011
