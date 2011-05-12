susie ghahremani

narwhal

and, now he's been cast in metal (http://www.etsy.com/listing/73978060/) and can be pinned to an array of fabric surfaces. welcome to the narwhal society.

the unicorn of the sea
By susie ghahremani
Posted on May 12, 2011
illustrator, painter, designer based in San Diego
