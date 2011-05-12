Alex Sheldon

Detroit

Alex Sheldon
Alex Sheldon
  • Save
Detroit font icon black bear typeface typography custom type match kerosene match and kerosene detroit michigan logo
Download color palette
4f881decf9e3f64f1aa1e0bcdfef059c
Rebound of
Black Bear
By Alex Sheldon
Alex Sheldon
Alex Sheldon

More by Alex Sheldon

View profile
    • Like