Pages and Code Snippets

This will be my last shot for a while, due to the fact that my REAL life is calling for me to spend some time. Here, you see the subjects divided. Although this would be easy to use, I need to make this small column able to utilize some new features to come. HTML Editor, Ruby, and hopefully (I said hopefully) php to be the first few languages it can support.
Also, for those wondering why the buttons are so much larger then normally on the ipad: my theory is that for such a big screen, for you to pin down a small button just doesn't work. How many of you guys missed a button on the first try on the iPad? I certainly do...