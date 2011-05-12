Andrew Clark

Tee Design Sketch

Andrew Clark
Andrew Clark
  • Save
Tee Design Sketch concept tee t-shirt shirt illustration funny lol cartoon sketch drawing idea
Download color palette

Just having some fun here, trying out some different concepts for new line of Tee's. Here is a character with a monopoly man style top half with a baby's lower body. This would be known as, BORN RICH CLOTHING.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Andrew Clark
Andrew Clark

More by Andrew Clark

View profile
    • Like