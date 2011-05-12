Callum Hopkins

Sounded Bodies

Callum Hopkins
Callum Hopkins
  • Save
Sounded Bodies poster exhibition aberdeen sound bodies typography
Download color palette

A poster design done for Student at Aberdeen University's up coming art exhibition on Sounded Bodies.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Callum Hopkins
Callum Hopkins
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Callum Hopkins

View profile
    • Like