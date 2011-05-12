Christopher de Beer

xseed ui

Christopher de Beer
Christopher de Beer
  • Save
xseed ui ui solarized
Download color palette

suspiciously like @drews graphic based on #solarized, mines using that colour scheme too, but i only jst noticed that the crop is almost the inverse of his vim shot. hehe

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Christopher de Beer
Christopher de Beer

More by Christopher de Beer

View profile
    • Like