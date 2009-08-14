Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan Mall

Explore Our Work dropdown

Dan Mall
Dan Mall
Hire Me
  • Save
Explore Our Work dropdown shotblocked
Download color palette

A comp that will probably be rejected by the client for many reasons.

Which reminds me that clients would probably love to follow their vendors on Dribbble to get a sneak peek of what they're getting before they actually get it. Not sure yet if that's good or bad.

Also they may follow to make sure no NDAs are being violated.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2009
Dan Mall
Dan Mall
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dan Mall

View profile
    • Like