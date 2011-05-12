Natalie Hanke

Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke
VOID Icons interaction ipad magazine processing ux sharing icons
Sharing opportunities and linking to the artist's website for my iPad processing magazine VOID — they will appear at the end of each featured project article

Posted on May 12, 2011
Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke

