Erin E. Sullivan

Impossible Diamond

Erin E. Sullivan
Erin E. Sullivan
  • Save
Impossible Diamond icon iconography vector impossible diamond diamond color color theory pattern background background pattern adobe photoshop cs3 adobe photoshop photoshop cs3 photoshop adobe illustrator cs3 adobe illustrator illustrator cs3 illustrator
Download color palette

Playing around with the "impossible diamond", colors and patterns. For the fun of it.

This design is now being sold on society6! https://society6.com/product/penrose-diamond-8ao_print#s6-4706330p4a1v45

Erin E. Sullivan
Erin E. Sullivan

More by Erin E. Sullivan

View profile
    • Like