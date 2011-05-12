René Stalder

Apps with love - Brand

René Stalder
René Stalder
  • Save
Apps with love - Brand awl apps with love apps mobile applications heart love brand logo web website
Download color palette

I'm working on the new website for AppsWithLove.com - converting Till Könneker's graphical concepts into HTML5 and CSS. Coming soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
René Stalder
René Stalder

More by René Stalder

View profile
    • Like